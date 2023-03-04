FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) EVP Ronaldo Pereira Sells 1,955 Shares

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC opened at $128.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.34.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

