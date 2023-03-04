Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 207.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.34% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 364.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:IMCV opened at $65.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.00. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $71.16.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

