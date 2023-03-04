Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 38,756 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 474.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,756 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 22,187.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,222.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 59.1% in the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $31.65 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $36.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.38.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

