Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 159.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 337,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after buying an additional 207,414 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,712.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 197,050 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $4,439,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 120,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 88.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 46,842 shares during the period.

Shares of BSMN stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average is $25.07. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

