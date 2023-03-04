Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $1.22 Million in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEY. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 689.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 36,290 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ONEY opened at $99.00 on Friday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $83.18 and a 1-year high of $105.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.68.

