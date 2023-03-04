Flow Traders U.S. LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,893 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF by 609.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF stock opened at $68.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.89. iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $75.60.

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index Fund (the Fund), exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded multimedia networking stocks as represented by the S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index (the Index).

