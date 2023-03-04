Flow Traders U.S. LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its position in iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,205 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF by 9,718.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IDAT opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59. iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $18.13 and a 52-week high of $27.36.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.