Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 2,288 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 486,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,103,000 after acquiring an additional 38,658 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 107,907 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 291,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,971,000 after buying an additional 65,551 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 52.8% in the third quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after buying an additional 73,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 168,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $44.94 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $37.63 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average of $43.44.

