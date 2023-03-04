Flow Traders U.S. LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,219 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEMB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 167,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS CEMB opened at $43.21 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $51.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.65.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified index. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated bonds issued by corporations based in emerging markets. CEMB was launched on Apr 17, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

