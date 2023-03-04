FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the January 31st total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.10% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKOR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.51. 27,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,961. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.63.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%.

