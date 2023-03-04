First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $103,000.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FYX traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.41. 16,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,035. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.61. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $72.24 and a twelve month high of $94.61.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

Further Reading

