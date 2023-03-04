First Trust Advisors LP Sells 86,723 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,887 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 86,723 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.20% of NXP Semiconductors worth $78,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $182.96 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $198.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.01%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.