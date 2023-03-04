First Trust Advisors LP Sells 57,728 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,059,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,728 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 2.87% of American States Water worth $82,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in American States Water in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in American States Water in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.51. American States Water has a 12 month low of $71.22 and a 12 month high of $100.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American States Water presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

