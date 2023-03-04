First Trust Advisors LP Sells 112,299 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,580,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,299 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 2.17% of Premier worth $87,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 25.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Premier by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 12.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 3,921.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 1,174.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PINC. Credit Suisse Group raised Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.29. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $38.98.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $359.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.36 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Premier’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

