First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,739 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of Cadence Design Systems worth $73,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6,918.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 37,915 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 42,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,938,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $621,406.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,641,000.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.07, for a total transaction of $5,822,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 868,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,460,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $621,406.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,641,000.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,266 shares of company stock worth $37,868,426. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $196.50 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $202.96. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.80 and a 200 day moving average of $169.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

