First Trust Advisors LP Has $87.82 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.25% of TE Connectivity worth $87,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 107.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Wolfe Research downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $130.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.25 and a 200-day moving average of $122.63. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

