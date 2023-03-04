First Trust Advisors LP Has $85.11 Million Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,376,069 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 87,611 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $85,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,386.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,207 shares of company stock worth $1,045,305. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Price Performance

NetApp stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.94. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Articles

