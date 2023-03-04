First Trust Advisors LP Has $80.19 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 347,523 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,574 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $80,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MCD opened at $269.07 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The stock has a market cap of $196.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.69.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.41.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.