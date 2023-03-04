First Trust Advisors LP Has $76.80 Million Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.06% of Lincoln Electric worth $76,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LECO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LECO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $372,672.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,426.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $173.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $176.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.01 and its 200-day moving average is $147.07.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.80%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Further Reading

