First Trust Advisors LP Has $74.68 Million Stock Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,292,230 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 549,815 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.40% of PDC Energy worth $74,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 38.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 23.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter worth $60,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDCE. StockNews.com lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

PDC Energy Stock Performance

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,556 shares in the company, valued at $22,718,614.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $168,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,243,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,718,614.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $1,344,555. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PDCE stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.30 and its 200-day moving average is $66.88.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 46.24%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.