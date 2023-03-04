First Trust Advisors LP Buys 132,549 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,041,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,549 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Medtronic worth $84,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Medtronic by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,702,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,453,000 after acquiring an additional 608,587 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,857,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,260,000 after acquiring an additional 216,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,400,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $933,492,000 after acquiring an additional 292,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medtronic Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

MDT opened at $83.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day moving average is $83.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

