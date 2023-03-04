First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $260.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Guggenheim from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on First Solar from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on First Solar from $123.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $192.26.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $210.11 on Wednesday. First Solar has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $211.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Solar will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 370.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.