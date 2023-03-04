First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Lowered to C$26.00 at CIBC

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FQVLF. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.47.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 2.5 %

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.27.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

