First National Bank of Omaha Takes Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $35.30 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The company has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 31.14%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

