First National Bank of Omaha Sells 200 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 34.4% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $116.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.76. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $129.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.371 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

