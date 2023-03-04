First National Bank of Omaha Purchases 349 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 27.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE SPG opened at $124.08 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $138.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 110.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

