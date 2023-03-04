First National Bank of Omaha Makes New Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Celanese by 338.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.
Celanese Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE CE opened at $124.54 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $161.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Celanese Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.12%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on CE. StockNews.com cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.
Celanese Profile
Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.
