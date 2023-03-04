First National Bank of Omaha Makes New Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Celanese by 338.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $124.54 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $161.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CE. StockNews.com cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

