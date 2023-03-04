First National Bank of Omaha Makes New $298,000 Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 119.4% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 9.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $175.16 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $212.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.56 and its 200 day moving average is $176.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.5187 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.06) to GBX 3,600 ($43.44) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.13) to GBX 2,750 ($33.18) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,081.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

