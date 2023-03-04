First National Bank of Omaha Acquires New Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS opened at $63.93 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $106.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -6.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FIS. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

