First Manhattan Co. Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Manhattan Co. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,373 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,874 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.64. The company has a market cap of $109.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.28.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

