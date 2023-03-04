First Manhattan Co. Has $899,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,175,206 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $123.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.95. The firm has a market cap of $137.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $166.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.41.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.