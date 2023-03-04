First Manhattan Co. Has $1.64 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Public Storage Stock Performance

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Public Storage stock opened at $304.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $293.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.69.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 34.06%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.