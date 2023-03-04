First Manhattan Co. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 52,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 41,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 106,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IVE opened at $153.39 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.57.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.