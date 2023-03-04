First Manhattan Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 6.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Repligen by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Repligen by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Repligen by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $188.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.86. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $262.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.41 million. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

