First Manhattan Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its holdings in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.54% of C&F Financial worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 112,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at C&F Financial

In other news, Director Audrey Dale Holmes sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $34,752.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas F. Cherry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,044.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Audrey Dale Holmes sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $34,752.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,175 shares of company stock valued at $187,485 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C&F Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded C&F Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

CFFI stock opened at $57.78 on Friday. C&F Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $200.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.72.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $35.94 million during the quarter.

C&F Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.19%.

C&F Financial Profile

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

See Also

