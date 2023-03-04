First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Shares Down 1.6%

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.83 and last traded at $12.83. Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCXXF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

