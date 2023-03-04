First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.48

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.48 and traded as low as $13.37. First Bank shares last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 31,004 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

First Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $264.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

First Bank Dividend Announcement

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). First Bank had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 180,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in First Bank by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in First Bank by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Bank by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

