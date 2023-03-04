Financial Comparison: ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) versus CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM)

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) and ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.7% of CEL-SCI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of CEL-SCI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CEL-SCI and ZIVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI N/A -101.16% -66.75% ZIVO Bioscience N/A -244.52% -139.82%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

CEL-SCI has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CEL-SCI and ZIVO Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEL-SCI 0 0 0 0 N/A ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

ZIVO Bioscience has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.91%. Given ZIVO Bioscience’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ZIVO Bioscience is more favorable than CEL-SCI.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CEL-SCI and ZIVO Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI $560,000.00 231.20 -$36.70 million ($0.85) -3.48 ZIVO Bioscience $20,000.00 1,634.37 -$9.16 million ($0.99) -3.51

ZIVO Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CEL-SCI. ZIVO Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEL-SCI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CEL-SCI beats ZIVO Bioscience on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers. LEAPS is categorized into LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza for hospitalized patients and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000, which are vaccine candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. The company was founded by Maximilian de Clara on March 22, 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, VA.

About ZIVO Bioscience

Zivo Bioscience, Inc. engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

