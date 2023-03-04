Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes $495,000 Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in EnPro Industries by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in EnPro Industries by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,967,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in EnPro Industries by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 65,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NPO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

EnPro Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,639.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $263,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,639.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $111.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.23. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $76.14 and a one year high of $127.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.54.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.43 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.09%. EnPro Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

EnPro Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

EnPro Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.