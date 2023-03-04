Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,812 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $74,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $131.32 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $163.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.54 and a 200 day moving average of $127.69.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.