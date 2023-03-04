Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,548 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 617.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 413.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period.
Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.38. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $51.01.
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
