Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $608,000 Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Prologis by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Prologis by 384.0% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLD opened at $126.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $117.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.47.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLD. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

