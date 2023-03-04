Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $562,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,759,044 shares of company stock valued at $179,478,338 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

FISV opened at $118.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $118.29.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

