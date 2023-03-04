Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTG. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 15,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 16,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NTG opened at $36.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.22. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $40.61.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10,341.47%.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

