Filecoin Trading 10.2% Lower This Week (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $6.15 or 0.00027483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $2.43 billion and $220.08 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 395,875,273 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

