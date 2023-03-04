Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) Trading 1% Higher

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.34 and last traded at $45.34. 15,364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 33,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.89.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCOR. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 658.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 142,770 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,284 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,420,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter.

