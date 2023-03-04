Fei USD Price Hits $0.99 on Top Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00004456 BTC on major exchanges. Fei USD has a total market cap of $421.90 million and approximately $118,809.79 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00033033 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00039772 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002105 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00021834 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00220232 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,274.97 or 0.99988343 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

