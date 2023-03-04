Fei USD (FEI) Reaches One Day Volume of $106,735.80

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 4th. One Fei USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004464 BTC on major exchanges. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $424.27 million and approximately $106,735.80 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010679 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032899 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00040262 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00022329 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00220497 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,364.98 or 0.99999420 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002855 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99799 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $89,296.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

