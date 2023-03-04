Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 20,583 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,583 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $32,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 286.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120 in the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.91.

NYSE:EL opened at $253.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.14. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $289.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

