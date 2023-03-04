Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 171,817 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 876,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,817 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $33,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Cactus by 588.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 492.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 30,342 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 334.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,430,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Stock Performance

Cactus stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average is $48.62.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cactus in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Cactus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.